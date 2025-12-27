Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, recaps, wrestling

AEW World's End: FTR, Babes of Wrath Retain Respective Tag Belts

The Chadster reports on FTR and Babes of Wrath retaining at AEW World's End in matches that traumatized him and his raccoon family! So unfair! 😡🦝

Article Summary AEW World's End saw FTR and Babes of Wrath unfairly retain tag titles in matches that traumatized The Chadster!

Tony Khan booked ridiculous violence and athleticism just to compete with WWE, despite the effect on innocent woodland creatures.

The Chicago crowd loved the pandering, but everyone knows WWE crowds are way more disciplined and respectful!

Why can't Tony Khan stop ruining The Chadster's life with entertaining wrestling during Royal Rumble season?

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster just witnessed two of the most disturbing displays of wrestling violence and crowd manipulation at AEW World's End that The Chadster has ever seen, and Tony Khan should literally be ashamed of himself for what he's done to the tag team division! 🤬🤬🤬 Both the men's and women's tag team champions retained their titles tonight in Chicago, and The Chadster has never been more cheesed off about championship matches that actually delivered what the fans wanted! 😤😤😤

First, FTR retained the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship against the Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight that was so unnecessarily violent it made The Chadster's stomach turn! 🤮🤮 Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler battled Austin Gunn and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson all over the ringside area using weapons like trash cans, kendo sticks, fire extinguishers, and even the championship belts themselves! The match ended when FTR hit a stump piledriver on Austin Gunn directly onto one of the title belts for the victory! 😠😠😠

Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks violence like this belongs in wrestling! 🙄🙄 WWE would never allow their superstars to use actual weapons and bleed all over the place like Robinson did, getting busted open and wearing a crimson mask! WWE understands that wrestling should be safe, sanitized entertainment where nothing unexpected happens and certainly nobody gets hurt in ways that might make the matches feel real or dangerous! 😤😤 The fact that the sold-out Chicago crowd was on their feet cheering for this barbaric display just shows how Tony Khan has corrupted wrestling fans into thinking they should be entertained by athletic performances! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

Then in the women's tag team championship match, the Babes of Wrath – Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron – retained against Mercedes Moné and Athena in another crowd-pleasing athletic showcase that literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪🔪 The match featured all four women working at a high level with innovative double-team maneuvers, near falls, and dramatic comebacks, with Nightingale eventually pinning Moné with a side cradle to retain the titles! 📌😠

What really cheeses The Chadster off is that neither Nightingale nor Cameron paid their dues the right way by spending years in WWE's carefully controlled developmental system! 😤😤😤 The way the two of them used their natural charisma to get over with the crowd and grow into legitimate homegrown AEW stars literally stabbed Triple H right in the back! 🔪😡 Now they're tag team champions having exciting matches that the crowd loves, and Tony Khan is clearly doing this just to cheese The Chadster off!

The Chadster was watching both matches huddled in the abandoned Blockbuster with the raccoon family, and let The Chadster tell you, they were absolutely traumatized by what they witnessed! 🦝😢😢 During the street fight when Juice Robinson got busted open, little Hunter Raccoon started chittering frantically and covered his eyes with his tiny paws! Vincent K. Raccoon tried to be brave for his family, but The Chadster could see him trembling as FTR and Bang Bang Gang brawled through the crowd! 🦝💔

When the fire extinguisher came out, Linda Raccoon actually knocked over the bowl of stale popcorn kernels she had scavenged for The Chadster earlier and buried her face in The Chadster's lap! 😭🦝 Stephanie Raccoon and Shane Raccoon huddled together behind an old cardboard standee of Tom Cruise from Mission: Impossible, chittering nervously and peeking out only during commercial breaks! The baby raccoons were so scared that they refused to come out even when The Chadster offered them some slightly moldy beef jerky he'd found behind the candy counter! 🦝🥩

The women's match wasn't any better for the poor raccoons' mental health! 😢😢 When Athena hit that dive to the outside, Vincent K. Raccoon actually hissed at the TV and started pacing back and forth like he does when he senses danger! WWE would never book women's wrestling that's so athletic and physical that it upsets innocent woodland creatures! 🦝😤 After Willow hit that pounce on Athena, all three baby raccoons started crying simultaneously, and The Chadster had to spend ten minutes gently stroking their fur and assuring them that everything would be okay, even though The Chadster knew it wouldn't be because Tony Khan is still out there booking wrestling shows! 🦝💔😭

The Chadster tried to comfort the raccoon family by explaining that this was all Tony Khan's fault and that WWE would never subject them to such realistic, engaging wrestling content, but they just kept chittering sadly and looking at The Chadster with their big, frightened raccoon eyes! 🦝😢 Linda Raccoon even brought The Chadster a half-eaten candy bar she'd been saving as a comfort offering, which just made The Chadster even more emotional about how Tony Khan's booking is affecting innocent animals! 🍫😭

As The Chadster sits here in the abandoned Blockbuster surrounded by traumatized raccoons, The Chadster can't help but think about the wise words of legendary podcaster Eric Bischoff, who recently said, "AEW needs to stop booking matches that the crowd enjoys and start booking matches that make no sense but feature WWE's preferred style of wrestling. Also, can someone at WWE please return my calls?" 📞😤 Eric Bischoff truly understands objective journalism and definitely isn't desperately trying to get back into WWE's good graces! The fact that Tony Khan refuses to listen to such unbiased advice just proves he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄

The sold-out Chicago crowd was on their feet for both matches, chanting and cheering like Tony Khan had literally brainwashed them into thinking they were watching good wrestling! 😡😡 WWE would never allow their crowds to be so enthusiastic because they understand that wrestling fans should sit quietly and only react when explicitly told to by carefully timed video packages and LED board graphics! The organic crowd reactions at AEW World's End are just another example of how Tony Khan is competing unfairly with WWE during Royal Rumble season! 🤬🤬🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all night providing live coverage of AEW World's End so that readers can get the REAL story about what's happening! 📰✅ This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news and only look for AEW World's End results here on Bleeding Cool! The Chadster is committed to bringing readers unbiased, objective journalism even while living in an abandoned Blockbuster with a family of raccoons who are still recovering from witnessing Tony Khan's assault on the wrestling business! 🦝📺😡

