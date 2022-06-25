AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card Changes Again for Illness

The Dudes With Attitudes will be one dude short at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as Hiromu Takahashi is a dude with a fever. As a result, Takahashi will be unable to travel to the United States for tomorrow's PPV, and the planned match he was set to participate in will now be a six-man tag. The Young Bucks will now team with just El Phantasmo, with Hikuleo in their corner, to face Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi. Hopefully, Takahashi feels better soon.

AEW announced the change on Twitter:

And so, for hopefully the last time (they can make it 24 hours without another injury, right?), here is the updated card for Forbidden Door:

Jon Moxley will face Hiroshi Tanahashi to crown the Interim AEW World Champion. In a fatal four-way, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Kazuchika Okada. Thunder Rosa will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Tony Storm. FTR, United Empire, and Roppongi Vice will face off in a triple threat for both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Tag Team Championships. And Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Orange Cassidy. And Pac, Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors will compete in a fatal four-way to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion.

In non-title action at Forbidden Door, Zack Sabre Jr. will take on a mystery opponent of Bryan Danielson's choosing, who will be someone making their AEW debut. Chris Jericho will team with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara to take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino, with the winner gaining the advantage at Blood and Guts next week. The Young Bucks have rejoined Bullet Club for one night only to team with El Phantasmo, with Hikuleo in their corner, to face Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi, going by Dudes with Attitude. There will also be another match announced on AEW Rampage on Friday.

And on the Forbidden Door Buy-In preshow, Max Caster and the Gunn Club will face The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura. Plus, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will take on El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. And QT Marshall and Aaron Solow will face Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26th at the United Center in Chicago and will stream on Bleacher Report (allegedly — if you can log in), Fite TV, and NJPW World, as well as on traditional PPV services.