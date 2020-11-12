AEW's Tony Khan Admits to Cheating at Cards, Teases Big Surprises

Prior to yesterday's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan promised that there would be a shift in the balance of power of wrestling. And Dynamite certainly delivered on some major moments, such as MJF and Wardlow joining the Inner Circle, the destruction of the Lucha Bros at the encouragement of Eddie Kingston, a challenge from basketball star Shaq to Cody Rhodes, and, of course, the return of Pac to Dynamite after a long hiatus. (And by the way, does anyone else think Shaq and Pac should team up to form the ShaqPac? No? Just me? Okay, fine.)

Anyhoo, Tony Khan isn't done. Following the show last night, Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for watching and promise even more moments to come before the end of the year. "Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight!" Khan tweeted. "It's great to get Pac back in AEW! We've made some big announcements & huge matches for next week & for weeks to come into December. Tonight opened a new chapter, I promise indelible moments on Dynamite are still coming in 2020."

But the next day, Khan took things even further, tweeting, "Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! A shift in wrestling's balance of power has begun & the winners will be the wrestling fans. PAC's returned after 8 months & I have aces up the sleeve in the weeks ahead. You won't get them all at once but you'll get them all."

As you know, hiding aces up your sleeve is a way to cheat at cards, so The Chadster is pretty sure that AEW just admitted to cheating to beat WWE NXT in the ratings every week by putting on matches and storylines people want to tune into more than NXT, just like The Chadster has been saying for months. Clearly, Tony Khan is getting way too confident in himself if he's willing to admit to this right out in public. As to whether Khan's tricks will work, the ratings for last night's shows should be released soon, and we'll soon find out.