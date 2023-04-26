AEW's Unfair Owen Hart Tournament Returns With Finals in Calgary AEW and Owen Hart Estate team up again for a disrespectful tournament, infuriating The Chadster! Time to boycott AEW & Canada! 🚫🇨🇦

Why won't AEW leave The Chadster alone? They've done it again! AEW and the estate of Owen Hart have teamed up for another disrespectfully organized tournament in the late wrestler's name, as if they haven't done enough damage already. Following last year's very unfair deal with Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation, the annual Owen Hart Tournament is returning, and it's cheesing The Chadster off. 💔

Tony Khan had the absolute nerve to announce this news on AEW Dynamite, which, as everyone knows, triggers The Chadster. 😰To make matters worse, it stole the thunder from Triple H, who unveiled an important announcement on WWE Raw earlier this week. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦🏻‍♂️

The tournament's opening ceremony will happen at Double or Nothing on May 28th, and the finals will take place in Owen Hart's hometown of Calgary on July 15th. That's probably at one of AEW's yet-to-be-announced new Saturday TV shows. Auughh man! It's beyond unfair! 😡 Matches will take place on episodes of Dynamite and Rampage between the two, as well as at the Forbidden Door PPV in collusion with NJPW. 😮

It's clear that these countries, the United States, Canada, and Japan, have formed an international coalition of bullies, and they're ganging up against poor WWE, who is completely blameless in this situation. Is nothing sacred anymore? 🥺

Now, let's talk about the moment when Tony Khan appeared on the TV. The Chadster was so incensed, he had no choice but to toss a can of White Claw seltzer at the screen. 🥤And as the seltzer dripped down the screen and over Tony Khan's smug face, it looked like he was drinking The Chadster's White Claw. The Chadster has never felt more traumatized. Tony Khan must be stopped, as this ends today! 😣

The Chadster is calling upon all of you, dear readers, to join him in boycotting the unfair Owen Hart Tournament, AEW Dynamite, and even the entire country of Canada in retaliation for this blatant attack on The Chadster and WWE. We must stand strong in solidarity with WWE against these aggressors! 💪🏻