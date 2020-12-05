AEW's Young Bucks More Obsessed with Crossovers Than Marvel Comics

AEW shocked the world on Wednesday when the ending to the main event matchup between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley ended with the start of a super-mega-crossover event with Impact Wrestling. The Young Bucks spoke about the crossover in a recent interview with Jon Alba in his podcast, Living the Gimmick. But what lessons should they learn from those who have dabbled, and become lost in, the hardcore use and abuse of crossovers?

We were planning to throw that podcast into the robo-transcriber to see what kind of sweet quotes we could pull out of it for a clickbait article. Still, it turns out the highly advanced clickbait robots over at fast-food news website ComicBook.com already did it, so we'll just use theirs and give them a tip of the hat. Here's what Matt Jackson had to say about the crossover, how long they've wanted to do it, and how far they'll go if they get their way.

Two years ago, this is something Nick and I actually brought up and we wanted to get this going. And for whatever reason, it just didn't work out. I don't know if that was more on our side or what, but we just couldn't get everyone to agree on what the creative would be. But when Nick and I were stopping at all the indy shows and popping up at shows, going to AAA and Mexico, that was one of the suggestions we had was what if we show up in Impact? This is something we've been whispering in Tony Khan's ear for two years. So we're all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. This is what we've always done. Even back when we were with Ring of Honor and we got the Hardys to come in when they were apart of Impact, that was also apart of our plan. So this is something that we truly wanted to do for a very, very long time. And I guess the timing was right and we got done. It's still so early, I don't think we, all of us, collectively know what this means. I think we're just dipping our toes in right now and we're going to see what we can get out of it. But there are immediate plans that I can't exactly just give away right now. But my dream, if I had it my way, I just think about the possible dream matches. People are already hitting me up like, 'Oh my god, can you imagine if it was the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns 10 years later?' How can you not jump ahead and fantasize and fantasy book?

Sure, it all sounds fun now, Matt. But take it ol' Jude Terror, coming from the seedy world of comic book "journalism" — you don't want to get hooked on crossovers. It all seems manageable at first, but sooner or later, it becomes a full-blown addiction. Look at Marvel Comics, which has multiple super-mega-crossover events per year, with smaller regular crossovers constantly in-between. There's literally never a time a crossover isn't happening. Though the company claims each one will rock the Marvel Universe to its foundations, leaving nothing ever the same again, the truth is there is a major problem with diminishing returns. So be careful!

In any case, Nick Jackson also weighed in on his love of crossovers.

First off, it just makes wrestling interesting. And that's something wrestling hasn't had in many, many years is getting people interested in the product. This is a way to make things interesting, and if you do it right it can be very good for business. We've done it, like Matt said earlier, it worked well when we've done it in the past. Our program with the Hardys… that did massive business for Ring of Honor. It was the best business, at that point, in the company's history. It worked there, so it can work [here]." I just think it [the crossover] makes things unpredictable when you're working with companies. That's what wrestling needs. It gets stuck in the same formula for so long it gets boring. It's too easy to predict at times and you don't want that to happen. So when you can make it different and change things up a bit, make it unpredictable, the fans like it more. It's almost an easy formula when you explain it that way.

Oh, sure, that's what Joe Quesada said way back during Civil War 1. And it was what, a decade later, and Marvel was making Cyclops a villain, and revealing Captain America has always been a secret Nazi. Quesada is crawling around on the floor of his office, picking up donut crumbs and trying to stuff them into a crack pipe? Be careful what you wish for; Young Bucks is all we're saying! You may regret it.