Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn Offers Musical MCU History Lesson

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn took to song while guest-hosting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to offer a musical MCU history lesson.

With September 18th here before we know it, Marvel Studios released the official trailer, key art, and preview images for Disney+ and Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. In the "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down… The Road. Of course, with this being an MCU series, there might be some concern – understandably so – about how much "MCU 101" we need to be up on to understand what's going on. Taking some time out from her monologue as guest host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hahn wanted us to know that she feels your pain. To help relieve the suffering, Hahn shares a historical rundown of the MCU – and she does it to song. As you can tell from the screencap below, we have a ton of respect for Hahn and the team's brutal honestly…

In the current issue of Empire, Schaeffer offered some insights into the "disparate, mixed bag of witches" that viewers can expect – and that lineup includes Patti LuPone's Lilia, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon, and Ali Ahn's Alice. "What they have in common is that they're covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy, and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions, and you need them to work together?" A whole bunch of chaos magic, you'd expect," Schaeffer shared. Now, here's a look at Hahn's monologue from Wednesday night, with her musical tour of the MCU kicking in at around the 6-minute mark:

In terms of the music that viewers can expect from "Agatha All Along" songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Schaeffer notes that a number of aspects of witch lore will be targeted. "[Where] 'WandaVision' played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches?" And what about our lead witch? Should we expect her wicked ways to get even more wicked? It looks like we're going to get a chance to see some other side of Agatha. "We certainly didn't want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha's true heart," the series creator added.

In addition to Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili – with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer – with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero directing.

