Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cast, EP on Finale Ending, Characters' Futures

With ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. having now officially saved the day for its final time, Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Agent Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw) are sharing their thoughts on where their characters ended up. While this should be pretty obvious already, just to be safe: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! so tread carefully and don't blame us.

The real ending found the team meeting via hologram one year after the dust settled from their timeline-saving adventure- and with the team broken up. Daisy and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) are a couple, still fighting the good fight for S.H.I.E.L.D., while May has moved on to educating the next generation of agents. Mack is still the big cheese at S.H.I.E.L.D. (with some "new" digs), while Yo-Yo leads her own field team. We learn that "FitzSimmons" has been quietly saving us all and raising a daughter behind the scenes, while Deke's enjoying time in an alternate timeline. Oh, and Coulson? Still trying to find his place in this universe.

Less than 24 hours after the two-part, two-hour series finale aired, the cast revealed shared their thoughts on how things wrapped up with EW. Here are some of the highlights (full article here):

Bennet on Daisy and Sousa as a couple: "I full-blown have been fan-girling about them on screen, which I haven't done for any of the other people that Daisy was with. But it's so sweet. I actually really think it's really, really cute. I just think that they're so opposite and they balance each other out so well."

Henstridge on how the "FitzSimmons" storyline played out: "I loved it. It was so good. I mean, we've been apart in multiple seasons, but I think there's something about it just, for me, it feels like coming home a little bit. When I get Iain in a scene, it's like, "Oh, this is how we started. And it's so comfortable and just… " I'm a little bit obsessed with them as characters so, for me to be in a scene as Simmons with Fitz it's very special… [The characters] have kind of been a bit of a reflection of Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, two of our co-creators. And for FitzSimmons to have a daughter, and they had a daughter on the show, it felt so perfect."

Cordova-Buckley on Yo-Yo's journey from outsider to field team leader: "I love that final scene with Briana and Max, and Yo-Yo. I love that her team is a couple of characters that we love, that we didn't really get to see in this final season. I loved how they wrapped Yo-Yo, that she's under Director Mackenzie's command, and she's [now] what she never wanted to be. She ends up being an agent an part of the institution."

Wen on May's future as a S.H.I.E.L.D. educator and mentor: "I think it was very appropriate and, because May had always been the S.O. to so many [people], you know, to Ward before he turned evil. To Skye before she became Daisy and Quake. It was just a very fitting ending for her. And also to kind of continue the S.H.I.E.L.D. legacy for future S.H.I.E.L.D. agents."

Ward on Deke's alternate timeline maneuverings: "So I think it was [writer] DJ Doyle that pitched a post-credits mini-scene that I was very sad that we didn't get to shoot, but we talked a lot about it, which was that: Somebody would walk into a S.H.I.E.L.D. office and there'd be the back of a chair, and it would spin around, and it was me with an eye patch… I don't know if Nick Fury is in this timeline or not. I think [Deke] can still see fine, but it's just about a power and cool thing."

Gregg on what why this "Coulson goodbye" is so different: "Of all of them, even to the ones within this show, the end of the seven years — all the years and the hours, and the stunts, and the rehearsals, and the ADR, and the driving, and sorting out problems — it just felt like a deeper, kind of a fuller farewell to a lot of people that spent a lot of time working really hard to make something good. So I found it very moving, and it's very moving to come back to it again."

Executive producers Jed Whedon and Jeffrey Bell also had some thoughts to share on the series coming to an end. For Bell, it was important to have that "one year later" scene so that viewers understood that the "happy ending" came at a cost to the family they're known for seven seasons: "That's what's so beautiful about that last scene that Jed wrote is they're in this room one year later. It's very clear that they're already settled into their new lives, and that kind of amplifies that bittersweet feeling that they have moved on and that yet they're still longing for one another. They're still longing for the time that was. They're awkwardly speaking about it and catching up."

So now that the series is over… is it really over? While we're pretty sure Loeb was pulling everyone's leg with his response, you have to admit that it would make for a great holiday present: "Well, there'll be a holiday special because, as you know, Jed and Maurissa are musicians, and Jeff Bell writes great lyrics. So, an all musical, maybe three and a half hours, something like that we could do that."