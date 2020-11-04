Aggretsuko, Fullmetal Alchemist & More: 5 Election Vibes-Calming Anime

This year we all have the future of our country in our hands and an incredible responsibility to vote and make it count. That said, it is also feeling like we are under some sort of doomsday clock countdown and an ever-increasing sense of uneasiness and anxiety. It is also imperative that once we make our voices heard and vote, we also take some time to give ourselves a little breather from all the stress reality can cause. Get yourself settled, grab some warm cocoa (or sake), and kick back with some good anime like Aggretsuko, Houseki No Kuni (Land of the Lustrous), Shin Chan, Death Note, and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Here are some anime that will help distract and keep your mind away from reality:

"Aggretsuko": Working in an office setting, this has turned out to be one of the most relatable anime I have seen. It had me at Sanrio, but then I continued watching and it just became a favorite. I simply adore the way she keeps her cool in front of the world while raging on the inside.

"Houseki No Kuni (Land of the Lustrous)": At first I was not into the animation, but not even a minute into it everything changed. Houseki No Kuni is a beautifully rendered world of humanoid creatures who embody precious gems. It was visually stunning and when I sat to watch, I binged all of it in pretty much one sitting. It is a beautiful story about defeating odds, wanting to be better and useful, and I hope they continue it at some point because I truly want to know the real story behind their master, Kongou, and the attacks on the gems by the Moon Dwellers.

"Shin Chan": the slice-of-life adventures in the life of a sassy, pervy little boy. I used to love this anime growing up and often times leave it on in the background to keep a relaxed vibe.

"Death Note": This anime is always a treat to watch. The constant suspense trying to catch Kira and how close they get at times is amazing. Put that together with great animation and voila! Perfection. Even when I know what is going to happen, I still cry and get mini heart-attacks every time they come close.

"Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood": One of my top anime picks for life. This is one of the best written anime I have watched. I could ramble on and on about how visually stunning it also is. The characters are multi-faceted and you just get to understand each of them at some points. What I love most about FMAB is that it does not fall into any anime cliche it could along the way.