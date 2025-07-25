Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, star wars

Ahsoka Season 2: Esfandi on Embracing Ezra Bridger's "Rebels" Look

Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi is sporting a familiar look for Star Wars: Rebels fans and previewing the live-action Disney+ series' second season.

When we first saw the debut of Rebels fan favorite Ezra Bridger in the Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka in 2023, Eman Esfandi looked dramatically different than his animated series counterpart, largely because he was living in a distant land, making the best of his environment and embracing facial hair with a full-on beard. Fans at San Diego Comic Con got a first look at the former Padawan to Kanan Jarrus, looking similar to his animated counterpart with a blue survival jacket, instead of his season one robes, and clean-shaven.

Ahsoka: The Next Chapter of 'Rebels' Will Continue with Ezra, Sabine, and More in Season 2

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi ronin who managed to barely escape Order 66 and help however she can to those in need, but keeps a safe distance to not bring the attention to the Empire than she has to. Ahsoka (originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein), is the pride and joy of Dave Filoni, who originally created the character as the main focus of his animated Star Wars empire starting with The Clone Wars, set between the Skywalker Saga's Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005) that saw the character train under Anakin Skywalker (voice of Matt Lanter). At the end of the series, Filoni, who also created Rebels, would bring back Ahsoka to help the crew of the Ghost, a ship trying to do everything they can to help the Rebel Alliance's cause.

The end of Rebels saw Ezra (voice of Taylor Gray) steer Thrawn's (voice of Lars Mikkelsen) ship into deep space so he wouldn't threaten his friends. Season one of Ahsoka saw the title character reunite with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to help search for their lost friend while also enlisting the help of the Ghost's pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to keep the Rebel Alliance rank and file out of the two's affairs as long as possible. The end of season one sees Ezra return home. Season two of Ahsoka, which also stars Hayden Christensen and Rory McCann, premieres on Disney+ in 2026.

