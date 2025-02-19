Posted in: Books, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien stage, K-Pop, tokyopop

Alien Stage Web Series Getting Official Art Book from TOKYOPOP

Alien Stage - the hit Korean streaming animated webseries that's Squid Game meets anime meets K-Pop sad songs - is getting its own art book.

Alien Stage, the hit Korean K-Pop webseries, is getting an art book from TOKYOPOP. The series takes place in a dystopian future where human contestants are raised as pets by aliens and forced to compete against each other in a singing competition. The loser of each round of the competition is killed — usually onstage and in front of the winner — after their loss. The dramatic setup of the series introduces elements of tragic romance, as the main characters have all known each other since they were children and harbor secret feelings for one another. The characters, settings, and artwork of the hit Korean web series about a deadly musical competition are showcased in a gorgeously crafted art book full of behind-the-scenes content, presented in English for the first time.

Scheduled for publication in 2026, the English edition of the Alien Stage Art Book from TOKYOPOP dives into all aspects of the series and covers everything from the series' settings, characters and their relationships, behind-the-scenes stories, and a wide range of illustrations of production and concept art. The original Korean edition of the art book was published by Dasan Books Co. Ltd., and it is the ultimate companion volume for any ardent fan of the series.

"It has been very exciting to witness the global popularity of Alien Stage continue to build, and the series has captivated legions of fans with its intense and intriguing storyline and multilayered characters," says Producer KANG. "The Alien Stage Art Book is the definitive companion book to the series and provides a trove of information, artwork, and insights. We are happy to partner with TOKYOPOP to bring this release to a burgeoning audience in North America and invite new fans to discover Alien Stage."

"Alien Stage is a unique series that has captivated millions of fans and garnered a passionate and diverse audience eager to further explore its rich world and characters," says Lena Atanassova, Editor-in-Chief at TOKYOPOP. "We're thrilled to bring this gorgeous art book and all the exciting content within it to the English-speaking Alien Stage fans."

The songs featured in Alien Stage have received millions of streams on Spotify, and the web series has garnered millions of views and avid followers on the official Alien Stage YouTube channel. Think Squid Game meets anime meets K-Pop sad songs.

