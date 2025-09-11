Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alley Cats, ricky gervais

Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan Join Netflix Animated Series

Ricky Gervais has co-created a new animated comedy series for Netflix called Alley Cats and will co-direct and voice the lead cat.

The show follows a group of witty feral British cats as they navigate daily life with Gervais-style humor.

Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, Kerry Godliman, and more join Ricky Gervais for an all-star British comedy cast.

Expect sharp social commentary, irreverent jokes, and a bold 2D animation style from Blink Industries.

Netflix announced that Alley Cats, a brand new original adult animated comedy series from Emmy and BAFTA award-winning creator Ricky Gervais (After Life, Extras, The Office), will debut on Netflix in 2026. The series follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life, and features a bold 2D animation style being produced at the UK-based award-winning Blink Industries. Gervais will voice the lead cat, of course.

Alley Cats is a slacker sitcom created by and starring the multi-award-winning Ricky Gervais. The adult animation follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life. From the funny to the absurd, the series is packed with Gervais' signature style of heart and social commentary that audiences have come to expect.

"I play a fat, lazy, rude, opinionated creature with fangs, who's not as smart or brave as he thinks he is. So quite a stretch," joked Gervais, who was also behind Netflix hit After Life.

The series boasts a cast that includes Ricky Gervais, Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, and also features Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. So basically, a lot of the usual suspects in British comedy. Gervais is an executive producer of Alley Cats alongside Steven Hamilton Shaw of Shush Creative. Blink Industries is providing animation. Tang Heng (Kung Fu Panda) is the production designer. Elliot Dear is co-director with Gervais. Think this is going to be a cute and fluffy cartoon about cats? Think again. This is Rick Gervais. There's probably going to be swearing and sex jokes as well as a lot of comedy about Brits grumbling, but in this case, they're anthropomorphised cats.

Alley Cats will be a series of six 15-minute episodes on Netflix.

