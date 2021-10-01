Always Jane: Amazon Previews Upcoming Trans Coming-Of-Age Docuseries

Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming four-part docuseries Always Jane, which follows transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she nears graduation and prepares to leave the nest in a true coming-of-age story. This intimate and unguarded look at the Nourys reveals a family with unconditional love that shines through as they tackle obstacles head-on so that Jane can live authentically. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family's uplifting humor and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance, support, and love.

Noury lives with her family in rural New Jersey, and like any teenager, must balance friends, family, and school. While today's political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time for a transgender teenager to grow up, you haven't met her family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humor in daily life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her family. "Always Jane is a revealing look at one family's uplifting and heartfelt journey, anchored by Jane's incredible candor and wit about her life thus far," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. "We know Jane's triumphant story and her extraordinary family will resonate with our Prime Video viewers."

"We have been afforded the opportunity with Always Jane to offer a rare look at one family's journey to acceptance. The Nourys are hilarious, honest, and raw in their commitment to love, and support one another no matter what. It is a joy to watch [and] it's been our privilege to share their story," said director Jonathan C. Hyde.

"I see Always Jane as a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane," said Jane Noury.

Jane is actively pursuing a career in modeling and acting and recently appeared in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show and is currently enrolled in college as a film major. The docuseries, which includes footage intimately captured by Jane herself, reveals Jane's passion and gift for visual storytelling. Always Jane is a production of Amazon Studios, Mutt Film, and Union Editorial. Jonathan C. Hyde directed the series and also served as executive producer with James Haygood and Michael Raimondi. Mutt Film's Beth George and Shannon Lords-Houghton and Jane Noury also served as executive producers, while Katherine LeBlond served as producer. All four episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, November 12.