American Classic Trailer: MGM+'s Kevin Kline Comedy Debuts March 1st

Kevin Kline plays a Broadway actor who returns to his hometown in MGM+'s Capra-esque comedy series American Classic, arriving on March 1st.

Article Summary American Classic premieres March 1st on MGM+, starring Kevin Kline as a Broadway actor in crisis.

The comedy series is co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin and features an all-star cast.

After a meltdown, Kline's character returns home, rekindling old flames and family drama.

American Classic delivers Capra-esque, heartwarming comedy about redemption and transformation.

MGM+ has a new major TV series, American Classic, from creators Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin, debuting Sunday, March 1st at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The eight-episode, heartfelt comedy series about a family full of drama will debut with two episodes, then weekly, leading up to the series finale on Sunday, April 12th. Kevin Kline plays a self-obsessed Broadway actor who returns to his hometown after the death of his mother and rediscovers himself, and both he and the town change each other for the better. It's all very Capra-esque, where everyone comes out better, and it's all very life-affirming. Hurrah.

American Classic tells the story of Broadway star Richard Bean, who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Once there, his extreme behavior sets off a series of crises among those closest to him: his ex-girlfriend (now the town's mayor) married to his brother, his brother himself, and his beloved niece who dreams of a life in the theater. As old loves resurface and buried secrets emerge, Richard must confront the consequences of his past actions and the family and town he left behind for fame and glamour.

Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art (Isn't there a real-life playwright named Richard Bean…?) American Classic stars Kline, Laura Linney, Jon Tenney, Len Cariou, Nell Verlaque, Jessica Hecht, Tony Shalhoub, Ajay Friese, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Jane Alexander, Stephen Spinella, and Aaron Tveit.

American Classic is co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin. The series is from FIFTH SEASON with Mar-Key Pictures and Likely Story producing and Anonymous Content. Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Miriam Mintz, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Garrett Kemble, Kevin Cotter, Todd Sharp, and Jill Arthur also executive produce. David Levine is a Co-Executive Producer.

