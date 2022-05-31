American Gigolo Teaser: Showtime Previews Jon Bernthal-Starring Series

After some behind-the-scenes rumblings (more on that below), Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have rolled out an official teaser for its Jon Bernthal, Gretch Mol & Rosie O'Donnell-starring American Gigolo. The cabler's series take is a present-day reimagining of the iconic film, where Bernthal's Julian Kaye is introduced to viewers 18 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. Julian is seeking the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago – and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love. But Julian isn't the only one looking for answers- but will Detective Sunday (O'Donnell) be his savior or part of a bigger problem?

The Showtime series also stars Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and Wayne Brady as Julian's best friend & mentor, Lorenzo. With the series premiere coming soon (maybe this fall?), here's a look at the official teaser for Showtime's American Gigolo:

American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film, follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

The Showtime series has had its own fair share of drama infold behind the scenes, with American Gigolo originally helmed by series showrunner David Hollander before departing the project in the midst of an investigation into misconduct (with Hollander writing and directing the pilot episodes and seven episodes filmed by the time he left). In addition, executive producer David Bar Katz would go on to exit the series less than a month after Showtime and Hollander parted ways.