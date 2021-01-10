With STARZ's series adaptation of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's acclaimed novel set to return for a third season this weekend, Bleeding Cool's American Gods Season 3 Week has been getting viewers ready for the next round in the war between Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods. But not Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). Still dealing with two season's worth of revelations that topped off with him learning that Wednesday was his father, Shadow's looking for a fresh start as "Mike Ainsel" in the quiet little town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. But before long, Shadow learns that walking away from "godhood" isn't something one can really do. But as for what kind of god he's going to be? Now that's where his journey begins. And that journey will bring him closer to Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), who will go through her own journey of "god self-discovery"- as will Tech Boy (Bruce Langley) after an "impactful" encounter with Bilquis.

Wrapping up our series of conversations that also included Whittle, Badaki, and Langley, Gaiman

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ this Sunday night:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.

This post is part of a multi-part series: American Gods Season 3 Week Interviews.