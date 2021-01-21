American Gods Season 3: Ricky Whittle Introduces Lakeside's Fine Folks

When it comes to the war between Wednesday (Ian McShane) and his old gods and World (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) and their new gods on STARZ's American Gods, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) decided to go with "Option C" by looking to lay low in Lakeside and sit out what's about to go down. Of course, we do wonder why Shadow feels so independent when dear-old-dad Wednesday pretty much left him with no other options, but maybe that's best saved for whatever therapy sessions Shadow might have down the road. To say that Shadow's (Ricky Whittle) having a very rollercoaster time in Lakeside would be an understatement. Being accused of kidnapping a young girl will do that but thankfully Shadow's story checked out so now he's a welcomed member of the town again. Oh, and one more thing? It's almost "clunker season" so make sure to get your bet in. Just sayin'…

In the following clip, Whittle introduces viewers to the fine folks of Lakeside and offers some insight into what role the town and its people play in Shadow's journey this season:

What a warm welcome! @MrRickyWhittle takes you behind-the-scenes of the latest episode of #AmericanGods to meet the good neighbors of Lakeside. pic.twitter.com/sn6yfYkWua — American Gods US (@americangodsus) January 21, 2021

Now that Whittle's done taking you behind the scenes of Lakeside, here's a look at this Sunday's upcoming episode "Ashes and Demons" followed by an overview of the episode:

American Gods season 3, episode 3 "Ashes and Demons": As the search for the missing girl continues, Shadow dreams of Bilquis, a hint that she too may be in danger. Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess Demeter, and resolves to free her from the grip of an unscrupulous antagonist. Meanwhile, an impatient Laura is forced to confront her troubled past in purgatory. Teleplay by Anne Kenney and directed by Thomas Carter.

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect to come during the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.