American Gods Season 3: "Whiskey Jack" Has Dire Warnings for Shadow

With STARZ's American Gods set to unleash the war between Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods for a third round in a little over a week, the cable network is offering viewers another preview of what we can expect. In the following clip (which we're assuming takes place before his journey to Lakeside), Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is still with Wednesday as he continues to recruit old gods to his cause. This time around, the duo take a trip through what could best be described as an "RV TARDIS" looking for Wisakedjak (or "Whiskey Jack," as played by Graham Greene)- but Wisakedjak found Shadow first. And the warning he offers Shadow might just be the thing that gets Wednesday's son to start reconsidering his destiny.

Greene's portrayal appears in line with author and EP Neil Gaiman's famed novel, where Wisakedjak is described as an old Native man living in a mobile home near a Lakota reservation in the badlands. in history and lore, Wisakedjak is seen as both the one responsible for a great flood that destroyed the world as well as helping create our current world. Interestingly enough, Greene portrayed a character who may have been Wisakedjak (referred to as "The Deceiver") in the 1991 film Clearcut. Here's a look at that preview for American Gods, set to return for its third season to STARZ beginning Sunday, January 10:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (maybe earlier?):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.