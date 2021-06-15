American Horror Stories Releases Teaser That "Nightmares" Are Made Of

By now, fans of the AHS universe know that the summer and early fall will be oozing with AHS goodness. First, the spinoff series American Horror Stories hits FX on Hulu on July 15, and then American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25. When it comes to the former, franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy has already introduced us Nico Greetham (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) as the newest members of the AH Stories family. Now, viewers are getting a look at the spinoff anthology series' most recent teaser (which we first caught watching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia repeats at 1 am on FXX). Our biggest takeaway? Feels like we might be getting some Lady Gaga or another Supreme in a future episode…

Here's a look at the teaser "Nightmares"- with American Horror Stories premiering exclusively on FX on Hulu:

In an interview with Digital Spy as part of its "Rainbow Crew" ongoing interview series celebrating the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen, AHS star Denis O'Hare discussed a number of their roles over the years- revealing that the one character they "had the most hard time shaking was Liz Taylor" but would never revisit "because she was a complete story." So who would O'Hare revisit and what can they share about the upcoming tenth season (like who they had a scene with and how many episodes they're in)? Here what O'Hare had to say…

On O'Hare's "AHS" Season 10 Character: "He is pretty different. He's not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he's definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He's very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I'm really excited about that," O'Hare revealed. "I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters, and I just had a couple of great lines. It's a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, 'I love that.' I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don't know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing I've been doing lately. It's given me a lot more to chew on, in the script."

On the "AHS" Season 1 & Season 3 Characters O'Hare Would Revisit: "Yeah. I felt like Spalding never got explored in any depth to a great extent, and he had a lot going on. I felt like Larry from season one was put in jail for a crime he didn't commit – and then what? Does he get out? Does he do a musical in jail? Does he ever reunite with his love? What? So I felt like that was a real cliffhanger for him."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

