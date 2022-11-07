American Horror Story: NYC Eps. 7/8 Preview: Are We Missing Something?

With only two two-episode weeks left for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC, you're running out of time to catch up on what might be one of the best AHS seasons of the long-running horror franchise's run. Of course, we're sticking with "might be" until we see how it all wraps… but six episodes in? AHS: NYC is a brutal season that just vibes differently, proving week in & week out that the horror that mankind inflicts upon one another is far worse than anything "from beyond." With that said, it appears that we're going to be getting a mix of both this week based on the trailer released for the next two chapters… as Mr. Whitley's (Jeff Hiller) horrific plan appears closer to becoming a reality. But… how?

In S11E07 "The Sentinel" (directed by Paris Barclay and written by Our Lady J & Manny Coto) & S11 E08 "Fire Island" (directed by Jennifer Lynch and written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Our Lady J), Patrick's (Russell Tovey) search reaches an epic "finale" that finds the group shifting its focus. But for Hannah (Billie Lourd), there are different plans underway. But terrifying events tied to Fire Island will split the group, forcing each of them to reconsider everything they thought they knew. What has us really curious about this week is that the promo below really vibes like we're reaching some kind of a "finale" of some sort. But we know next week brings the two-part season finale, "Requiem 1981/1987," which means that some time-jumping will be going on before things wrap. It's starting to feel more and more like there are a few more "bigger picture" factors in play, some of which should become clearer by the end of the week. Because right now, it feels like we're missing something… and it's annoying us in a good way. Now here's a look at what's ahead with this week's chapters of American Horror Story: NYC:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.