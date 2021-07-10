American Horror Story/Stories Cooking Up Something for Monday & More

With FX on Hulu's AHS spinoff series American Horror Stories kicking off on July 15th and American Horror Story: Double Feature taking the hand-off for its premiere on August 25, it's not an over-exaggeration to label Summer 2021 as "American Horror Summer." Now with less than a week to go before viewers return to the AHS universe, it appears there's something being cooked up for this Monday that you might want to know about. Plus, a new teaser for AH Stories has also hit online- and we have it here.

First up, the folks over at AHS are teasing an announcement on Monday, July 12, that clearly seems food-related. The tweet asks "sweet or savory" while the teaser clip offers viewers a chance to "Say Goodnight with a Bite" and then instructing them to "Check Back on 7.12 to See What We're Cooking Up." Are we curious/ Oh yes, we're damn curious (but we're not going anywhere near "AHS Coven Spaghetti Sauce"… just sayin'):

And with next week marking the spinoff series' debut, here's a look at a new teaser that's a stripped-down version of the main trailer combined with a sprinkling of new twisted visuals:

Previously, the first wave of casting announcements was made- and it was damn impressive. John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Matt Bomer as Michael- all returning to the AHS universe. Joining them are Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Gavin Creel as Troy, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Paris Jackson as Maya, Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus are all on board. For a look back at the official start to your "American Horror Summer," here's the official trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories– set to haunt the streaming service's screens with a two-episode premiere on July 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oyH8Rd6IOM)

With the new horror anthology kicking off next week, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman – Season 1 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-8gwjkM6fU)

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Nightmares":

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.