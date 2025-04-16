Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor

Andor Creator Tony Gilroy on Final Season, Moving on From "Star Wars"

Andor creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna reflect on the decade-long journey of telling Cassian's story and Gilroy's Star Wars future.

Article Summary Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna bid farewell to the Star Wars universe with Andor's final season.

Andor was initially a five-season plan but was revised to two, with season 2 consisting of 12 episodes.

Gilroy steps away from Star Wars, hinting at pursuing non-franchise film projects.

Upcoming projects from major directors keep Star Wars' future bright with diverse stories.

The expression "Never say never" remains a timeless expression, but don't look for Andor creator Tony Gilroy to return to the Star Wars universe any time soon. The showrunner has dedicated his life to the Disney-owned franchise for the better part of a decade, pulling double duty on writing and directing for Gareth Edwards' 2016 prequel film Rogue One. As the most critically acclaimed among fans and critics alike of the standalone franchise films of the Disney era, the film's success spawned a prequel series centering on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, the film's co-lead opposite Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, appropriately titled Andor. Designed for two seasons, which leads directly to the 2016 film, it follows Cassian as he goes as a mercenary tasked to help sabotage the Galactic Empire before he slowly embraces their cause. As we close on the second and final season's premiere, Gilroy and Luna spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about wrapping the series and their future with the franchise.

Why Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Is Done with Star Wars for Now

"Being in this universe and belonging to this family and being part of a project that people care so much about, it's something very special," Luna said of his Star Wars experience. "I can't compare this to any other experience in my life — it's been 10 years of being blessed with working in something that matters to people." Andor was originally conceived as five seasons before it was shaved down to two, with the upcoming season broken down across 12 episodes, four chapters of three episodes each.

"It's the best that could happen, saying let's have two seasons, let's finish in a moment where we're all loving what we are doing, when we're in love with not just the material but the process," Luna explained. "It hurts to say goodbye, but it's better to say goodbye at this moment than when you can't keep going… I don't think it's a stretch at all to say this is the most important thing I'll ever have a chance to work on. It's a major chunk of my life," Gilroy added. "We made eight movies in five years, that's what we did, really. That's how we think of it, with how the episodes are broken up."

When it comes to weighing in on his Star Wars' future, "I think I've contributed enough for the time being; I think I'd like to do something else for a while. Never say never, but right now I'd like to go back and direct a movie, maybe," Gilroy said about his non-Star Wars future. While there are several directors with Star Wars projects in development, including Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, Shawn Levy, Rian Johnson, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, the ONLY film with an actual release date is The Mandalorian & Grogu from director Jon Favreau, who's co-writing with Filoni, which is an official spinoff film of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian.

For more, you can check out the whole interview. Season two of Andor, which also stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgard, Ben Mendelsohn, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Forest Whitaker, and Benjamin Norris, premieres on Disney+ on April 22nd, with broadcast on ABC and FX on April 23rd.

