Andor: Gilroy, Luna Discuss Season 2 Needing to "Stick The Landing" Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna discuss how season two of Disney+'s Rogue One prequel series will differ from season one.

If there ever was a case about "it's not about the destination, but rather the journey," it would be Andor. The Star Wars action drama acts as a prequel to Rogue One, with writer Tony Gilroy working with director Gareth Edwards & showrunning the Disney+ series. Diego Luna reprised his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film, which itself was a direct prequel to 1977's A New Hope. The original plan for the series is two seasons with Gilroy and Luna content wrapping the story up directly before the events of the film, where he meets Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and company.

How Andor Season 2 Will Dramatically Differ from Season 1

"The beauty of this show is that even though sometimes you know what's going to happen, it hits you as though you're learning it for the first time," Luna told Entertainment Weekly. "You are witnessing this from the inside, from the personal perspective. You get to live it with the characters or through the characters. Therefore, it hits you differently. It's not about the events, necessarily, but about the choices made and the risks these characters are taking. It's because you know them that you care like you didn't care before."

Season one explored the early days of the Rebel Alliance, while season two will expand on its struggles to expand into relevance. "If your business is based on paranoia and secrecy and death, how do you expand your business?" Gilroy said. "How do you go public? How do you go wide? The Rebel Alliance that emerges on Yavin it's almost like the Christian Democrats: It's a consolidated compromise group. But what happens to all the original gangsters and the hardcore people who built that road? What happens to them, and how do they integrate with that?"

Gilroy explained that season two will also span several years, and there will be four time jumps, with each covering about a year. The season will also be split into multi-episode blocks, with the first jump coming between the season one finale and season two premiere. "That's the bar we set, and that's the game we're playing," he said. "We think we figured out how to do it. [We have] a responsibility to the characters we've set up and launched into this world and their trajectories. Our responsibility is to bring it home efficiently. But mostly, it's to pay off emotionally and stick the landing." Andor season two will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

