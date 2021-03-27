Apollo Crews Gets a WrestleMania IC Title Rematch Against Big E

Apollo Crews may now speak with a Nigerian accent, but otherwise the WWE Superstar appears to be trapped in some kind of neverending loop where he challenges Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship over and over and over again, and despite losing each time, continues to get new rematches. In the latest news, Crews will face Big E once again on the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania. However, based on everything we've seen between these two so far, there's no reason not to believe that they wouldn't also face each other at the next PPV, and the one after that, and the one after that as well. Hell, this rematch is booked for WrestleMania night 2, but why not also have one on WrestleMania night 1? Why not have Big E and Apollo Crews fight at every WWE show until the day one of them dies, and after that, the surviving wrestler can perform the match solo in honor of their fallen opponent for the rest of their days. It makes sense, right? At least, it seems to if you're a WWE booker.

A press release on WWE.com contains the details:

Big E and Apollo Crews have pushed each other to new levels, but a WrestleMania rematch will bring the rivalry to all new heights. The Intercontinental Champion scored a win over Crews at WWE Fastlane, but the Nigerian warrior unleashed fury on his opponent with a brutal post-match beatdown. Crews secured the latest victory in a Six-Man Tag Team Match alongside Otis & Chad Gable against The Powerhouse of Positivity & The Street Profits. Will Big E meet Crews' vicious tactics? Or will the challenger realize his championship dreams at The Showcase of the Immortals? Don't miss the championship clash at WrestleMania 37, streaming live as part of a two-night event, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on April 10 and 11 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

And here's what transpired between these two during a six-man tag match on WWE Smackdown this week:

And afterward:

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10th and April 11th live at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, with a stadium filled (to coronavirus safety levels of acceptable capacity) with actual, live fans. And the two-night card is stacked with weeks to go before the big event.

Night one of WrestleMania this year will see The Miz take on rapper Bad Bunny, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. In championship action, The New Day defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against AJ Styles and Omos, Drew McIntyre challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin banned from ringside, and Sasha Banks defends the Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

On WrestleMania night two, Randy Orton takes on the Fiend and Kevin Owens faces Sami Zayn. In championship action, Apollo Crews once again challenges Big E for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Rhea Ripley challenges Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, and the Universal Championship will be defended in a triple threat match between champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan. WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock for WWE fans in the United States, while fans internationally can use the WWE Network.