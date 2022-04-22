AquaDonk Side Pieces E05: Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter Need A Beer Run

Welcome back to our look at Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and Adult Swim's AquaDonk Side Pieces, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force digital spinoff that brings Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl back onto our screens & into our lives to take on their rogues' gallery off kinda-sorta villainous faces. Except that if we're being honest? It's mostly Carl being thrown to the wolves because the boys have very busy schedules. Oh, and spoiler? Things don't usually go well for Carl. So far, Handbanana, The Broodwrap, MC P Pants & The Mooninites have taken the stage. So who's on tap with their "big bad" goodness today?

And once again, just a quick reminder that the remaining five episodes of AquaDonk Side Pieces will also be released daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. We're working under the assumption that they're taking the weekend off and will return with a run of the back-five beginning Monday. And (as we hope you've been doing all week) you can always just check us out every day as we share each chapter- like today's fifth episode that sees the return of… Frat Aliens DP and Skeeter! And this time around, the extraterrestrial bros take their pledges to Earth on a mission of great importance… more alcohol. And honestly, what could go wrong when a punch of fraternity aliens try to grab some beer from a gas station in the middle of the night… right? Well, you're about to see:

And as you're about to see in this edition of Digital Death Cage (aka Episode 4), Samuel of the Cosmos' feelings on The Mooninites' "video game" Moon Master 9: Beware The Gorgotron aren't very good. And let's just say Ignignokt and Err don't take criticism very well:

In the third episode, Carl's about to enroll in MC P Pants University to learn how to take advantage of the elderly and gain financial independence along the way.

Here's a look back to the epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical). Here's a look:

And in the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces: Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector…