AquaDonk Side Pieces Episode 2: The Broodwrap Sets Its Sights On Carl

In case you missed the news yesterday, Carl & Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake) are back with the second of Adult Swim's upcoming slate of new digital series, AquaDonk Side Pieces. Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the new series of shorts kicked off yesterday with our heroes facing off against a number of very familiar and somewhat villainous faces, including The Mooninites, The Plutonians, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, Happy Time Harry, Handbanana, and The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past. And you don't have to wait very long for them, with each of the 10 episodes releasing daily on Adult Swim's YouTube channel at 12 pm. ET / 9 am PT. Or you can just check us out every day when we share each chapter, like today's second episode that sees… the return of The Broodwrap!

So sit back and spend a few minutes treating yourself to the ATHF epic second episode, as The Broodwrap reveals its ingredients to Carl. Monkey spunk! Demonic puss! No sun-dried tomatoes! And so much more…

And in the first short, Carl begs Frylock for help after Handbanana inserts a tracking chip in his neck. For some reason, we can't get images of The Suicide Squad out of our heads… and a confession? We checked to see if they were selling Carl's necklace (because Handbanana is hysterical). Here's a look:

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AquaDonk Side Pieces. Set at the Powerpuff Mall, Carl and Master Shake are security guards who take a break from stealing change from the fountain to check out the Breakie B breakdancing robot. But thanks to Cybernetic Ghost, they're about to learn how Breakie B will bring about the end of the world. If only CG can get through the metal detector…