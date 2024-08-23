Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, Lara Croft, netflix, preview, terminator zero, Tomb raider

Arcane, Lara Croft & More: Netflix Trailer Spotlights Animated Series

Netflix released a new trailer spotlighting Arcane Season 2, Beastars, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Twilight of the Gods, and more

Even though we still have a little more than three weeks to go until Netflix's Geeked Week kicks off on September 16th, the streamer has been starting a little early in terms of dropping news and previews of what's to come – so we can only imagine what's being held back for the big week. Earlier today, the "Next on Netflix Animation: The Ultimate Destination" trailer dropped (which you can check out above), offering fans a rundown of just some of the big animation projects heading their way: Arcane Season 2, the first part of the final season of Beastars, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Kengan Ashura, Sakamoto Days, Terminator Zero, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods.

Netflix's Arcane: The Road to Season 2

Christian Linke & Alex Yee and Riot Games' Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover, and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation, and suspenseful storytelling. Animated by Fortiche Productions, Arcane also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Elsa Davoine as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce, Brett Tucker as Singed, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, and Harry Lloyd as Viktor.

Without spoiling what you're about to see in this previously-released official clip from last month, let's just say that we would definitely watch a spinoff with Ekko (Reed Shannon) and Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert) in some kind of "buddy cops" deal. We think you'll agree after you watch. Following that, we get to see the expression "Enemy of My Enemy" play out in a very interesting way…

And in this recent preview, we get a brutal and deadly reminder of the old adage, "Enemy of My Enemy…"

