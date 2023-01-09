Arrowverse Fans: Check Out Stephen Amell's Video Trip Down Memory Lane Arrow star Stephen Amell posted a video that will hit Arrowverse fans' feels hard (and it seems "Legends" star Caity Lotz found her pants).

Ever since the news hit that Stephen Amell would be resuming his Arrow role of Oliver Queen for the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, the actor has done a pretty quality job sharing what the experience has been like and how honored he is to get the invite (even though, as you'll see below, he has no intention of dropping spoilers anytime soon). But this time around, Amell is sharing a video of a walk down an Arrowverse-themed hallway aligned with items and posters from over the years. Trust us when we tell you that it's worth more than a couple of views just to take in all the points along the Arrowverse timeline that's being touched upon. Heck, even DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz found her pants ("Oh, there they are! I've been looking for those pants everywhere")…

Joining Amell, Gustin, Patton & Panabaker for the final run is Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork). Now, here's a look at the video that Amell posted earlier this afternoon (followed by a look back at Amell's previous posts), offering fans a walk down Arrowverse memory lane:

The video that Amell posted earlier today was filmed in Vancouver while Amell was there to film his episode of the final season. Calling the experience "surreal" as well as "a real honor," Amell was staying at the same hotel that he stayed at while filming the Arrow pilot. At the time of the filming of this video, he already had a day of filming done (and no, he's not going to reveal who he may or may not be appearing with). From there, Amell discusses how many people he was able to connect with again that he hadn't seen in so long, thanking everyone who was involved in bringing him back and promising to do his best to give The Flash the proper send-off that it deserves. And on a personal level, Amell thanked everyone in the fandom community who welcomed him back, saying that he found the positive reaction to his return "humbling" and making him feel "special." And then Amell took some questions… spoiler? Amell isn't telling us "s**t," and that if it was up to him? He wouldn't have announced his return, but he understands that public filming would've spoiled it. So that was the start/end of any questions about The Flash or the Arrowverse… for now?

In the following previously-released video clip, Amell explains how Arrowverse Icon Greg Berlanti called him up about The Flash ending and how Amell said yes to a return before Berlanti ever got to ask. From there, Amell offers a brief recap of all of the roles he's played in the Arrowverse before offering additional thanks. But if there was one message that Amell made clear as the bookends to his video, it was that fans need to relax, enjoy the ride, and stop asking so many questions. Well, no one can say he didn't try…

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."