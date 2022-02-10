Astrid & Lilly Season 1 E03 Review: Youth Group Lock-In From Hell

This week's episode of SYFY's Astrid & Lilly Save The World had me falling in love with the extra-ness of Brutus and had me thankful I stopped going to youth group halfway through high school. Fair warning of potential spoilers ahead for the third episode of the newest series on SYFY.

This episode of Astrid & Lilly Save The World stepped up to the occasion with some fantastic jokes and moments that I found incredibly relatable. The moments we have with Brutus on screen are always amazing, Olivier Renaud continues to impress with his character's extra personality and a sense of decorating that I honestly feel attacked by (I want that Dolly Parton framed picture). Seeing Lilly's room & the way her parents step up for her is something we don't see from Astrid's mom ((who just straight up accepted a church-napping) but we do see it from the family she's formed and continues to form around herself. I'm happy they continue to address the mystery behind Brutus but only give us little insights into his background. I'd be like Astrid and Lilly in this circumstance, both intrigued by the oddly attractive man/monster but remaining cautious with a pros & cons style list complete with some Tumblr style fan art of him. I honestly wanna know who created that drawing, because I'm sort of in love with it.

Astrid and Lilly learn that their powers are still growing as they continue their monster-hunting/portal-closing quests. For Lilly, all this means a weird increase in strength in one leg that had me laughing my ass off when she looked at Brutus with disbelief and then at her leg going crazy later on the bike. For Astrid, some blurry see-through floors and increased hearing may have come along, but the smelling foul odors did not leave her sadly. Whatever gifts they've received, they needed them all for what was going to happen to them. The third monster they hunted down shapeshifted based on the fear of their prey, like a giant snake or poor Valerie's fear of harsh theater critics (no one let her move to NYC or she'll be destroyed). One of my favorite scenes from this episode involved Michelle and a clown forcing her to face the inevitability of turning 30 years old. Michelle may try to feel young again, but let's be honest she looks like one of the teens from Euphoria grew up and couldn't let go of youth, sass, and being unaware. I love and despise her nonetheless. Meanwhile, Brutus becomes frightened by the school's mascot, which is a ferret that looks like it's on a journey it wishes would end.

Of course, Astrid & Lilly get an annoying taste of their fears, but not until after Astrid (and Sparrow) is rescued from a youth group lock-in that borders on torture. I used to be in the depths of Christian culture with youth group attendances, including lock-ins (basically an awkward soda-induced sleepover with Jesus art around every corner). While I didn't have horrid things about myself shouted at me, I did have a youth pastor who tried to spin the message of Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" into a message about returning to ones' faith…yup, that happened and I continue to feel like I need to write a script based on it. Anyways, in any case, I'm glad Astrid got out of there with Sparrow.

Like the platonic soulmates they are, Astrid & Lilly saved the day and continued to check in on one another in the process which I love to see. As they fight off a dodgeball monster, manifested by Lilly's fear, they realize that what the monster feared was a common component to it disappearing continually and that was mayonnaise. I love how others had complex fears but when it came to the monster it despised a condiment. Towards the end, I was so happy to see Brutus come through and be there for Astrid & Lilly, but seeing Sparrow see all of it was a punch in the gut for sure. While we continue to wait and see whatever the hell Catherine is up to in that church of hers, I can't wait for the next monster this duo catches together.

