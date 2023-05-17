Babylon 5: JMS "Would Love to Do" Star Trek; Clarifies Enterprise Talk Babylon 5's J. Michael Straczynski would love a chance to work in the Star Trek universe & clarified a rumbling about him and "Enterprise."

With Babylon 5 series creator J. Michael Straczynski sharing that more intel would be on the way in mid-June (check out what we already know so far down below), based on the reaction we've been getting on the updates? JMS & the fandom might just have a hit on their hands with Babylon 5: The Road Home. But for this post, we're taking a look at a non-B5 tweet that JMS sent out that caught our attention. No stranger to fielding questions on Twitter on a wide variety of topics, JMS was tagged in a question about whether or not the rumor was true that he was offered a chance to produce Star Trek: Enterprise (or Enterprise), but the studio/production team wasn't looking to stray from their vision so it didn't happen. Running for four seasons (from 2001 to 2005), the Scott Bakula-starring prequel series spotlights the very early days of the famed starship a century before the original series. "There was some talk…barely mumbles…about bringing me onto the show, but as a writer/producer, not showrunner, which normally means I wouldn't be able to follow my own voice, so I let it die on the vine," JMS shared, offering a bigger-picture perspective on the issue. But he's still keeping the door open, adding, "Would love to do Trek though someday, and do it right (by my lights anyway)."

Here's a look at JMS's tweet clarifying the Enterprise matter and his continued interest in spending some time in the "Star Trek" universe – followed by a look at what we know so far about Babylon 5: The Road Home (with more details expected in mid-June):

There was some talk…barely mumbles…about bringing me onto the show but as a writer/producer not showrunner, which normally means I wouldn't be able to follow my own voice, so I let it die on the vine. Would love to do Trek though someday, and do it right (by my lights anyway) https://t.co/GpG2pO9wyS pic.twitter.com/AHq3UkurEx — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.