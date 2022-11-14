Babylon 5, SNL/Dave Chappelle, Yellowstone & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Boom, clap, the sound of my heart/The beat goes on and on and on and on and/Boom, clap, you make me feel good/Come on to me, come on to me now/Boom, clap, the sound of my heart/The beat goes on and on and on and on and/Boom, clap, you make me feel good/Come on to me, come on to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Charli XCX for "Boom Clap" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes J. Michael Straczynski offering a Babylon 5/The CW update, Paramount Network's Yellowstone getting a bad rap for being "anti-woke" from folks who clearly never watched it, and Saturday Night Live & Dave Chappelle getting called out for Chappelle's opening monologue.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, SNL/Chappelle, Yellowstone & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Walking Dead, Paramount+'s 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, WWE/AEW, HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, November 14, 2022:

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Wraps in Bloody Brilliant Style

Rick and Morty Season 6: 8 Takeaways You Should Keep in Mind & More

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 Review: And Yet They Smile

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Teaser Previews The Dawn of a New Era

Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle "Popularize Antisemitism": ADL

Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors

Saturday Night Live: Chappelle Wants It Both Ways; Sarah Sherman Rules

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 7 Review: Dark Days Ahead for Our Heroes

5 Reasons Wrestling Was Better Without Crowds During the Pandemic

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Updates, Jeopardy! Answers & Lots More

Yellowstone Isn't "Anti-Woke" & You'd Know That If You Watched It

