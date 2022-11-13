Star Trek/Shatner, Agatha, Andor, 1923 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Anyone who's ever had a heart/Wouldn't turn around and break it/And anyone who's ever played a part/Wouldn't turn around and hate it/Sweet Jane, Sweet Jane/Oh Sweet, Sweet… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Cowboy Junkies for "Sweet Jane" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Disney+'s Andor continuing to be excellent, Aubrey Plaza revealing why she joined Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Martin Freeman teasing some big-time crossover action in Disney+'s Secret Invasion, learning what Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies & new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa were up to back in September, Paramount+ rolling out preview images of Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren from Yellowstone prequel series, 1923; William Shatner trying to take a verbal "shat" on his Star Trek co-stars, and someone at the Twitter account for Amazon's The Boys feeling a little frisky.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix/Chris Rock, Star Trek: Lower Decks & Deep Space Nine, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's The Walking Dead, Kevin Conroy, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, Disney+'s Tales of the Jedi, Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, November 13, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Returns December 3rd with Keke Palmer & SZA

Looks Like Someone at The Boys Twitter Account Wants "Peak" Content

Critical Star Trek Stars "Consumed by Envy and Hate": William Shatner

Chris Rock Set to Be First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix

Can Lower Decks & DS9 Stars Guess Real/Fake Star Trek Episode Titles?

1923: Yellowstone Prequel Images Preview Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren

AEW Rampage: Two Advance in Tournament for World Championship Shot

The Walking Dead Season 11 E23 Preview: Judith's Definitely a Grimes

Remembering Kevin Conroy: The Man Behind Batman

Doctor Who Script Editor Helps Us Solve Russell T. Davies IG Mystery

AEW Rampage: Orange Cassidy Successfully Defends All-Atlantic Title

Secret Invasion "Pretty Dark" & "Pretty Different": Martin Freeman

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Reveals Reason for Joining MCU

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Ep. 5 "Gun Devil" Review: Meet The Gang of Rooks

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Vibes More Like The Clone Wars Season 8

Andor Season 1 Ep. 10: The Heavy Sacrifice and Burden of Leadership

Michael Connelly Updates Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer & More

Kevin Conroy Remembered, Disney Troubles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

