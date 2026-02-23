BAFTA Awards Pulled from iPlayer; BBC Apologizes But Questions Remain

Posted in: BBC, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, sinners

UPDATE: BAFTA Awards pulled from iPlayer, the BBC apologizes, and Sinners PD Hannah Beachler is calling out the BAFTAs and host Alan Cumming.

The fallout from the incident at the 2026 BAFTA Awards that saw Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, who is spotlighted in the film I Swear (and portrayed by BAFTA winner Robert Aramayo), yell out the N-word as one of his tics while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Fueling the controversy was the BBC's decision not to edit the moment, despite the event being on a two-hour delay before airing on BBC One and iPlayer. In addition, the moment remained unedited when it reaired in the United States on E! Entertainment on Sunday night. Here are the latest updates:

BBC Removes BAFTA Awards From iPlayer: Though remaining on the streaming service for a number of hours, the event was eventually pulled and replaced with a message noting that the "episode will be available soon" after editing.

BBC Responds: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

BBC Editing Questions Remain: Though the show's producers had prepared for Davidson to attend, it remains unclear why Davidson's comments would've made it to air and streaming. In addition, the BBC will need to explain why the N-word wasn't edited for broadcast, but BAFTA Award winner Akinola Davies Jr.'s "Free Palestine" was edited out of the broadcast.

"Sinner" Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls out BAFTA Awards, Host Alan Cumming: "I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show," Hannah Beacheler shared about her experience during the event in a series of social media posts. And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal, this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can't take away from who I am as an artist."

Awards ceremony host Alan Cumming addressed Davidson's outbursts on two occasions during the broadcast, noting at one point, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone." Later on, Cumming would address the topic again, adding: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

