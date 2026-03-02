Posted in: BBC, Movies, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, baftas

BAFTA Awards "Turned Into Trauma Triggering S*** Show": Alan Cumming

BAFTA Awards host Alan Cumming took to social media to apologize for the awards show becoming a "trauma triggering s*** show" for many.

A little more than a week after Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson yelled out the N-word as one of his tics while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting during the awards ceremony, 2026 BAFTA Awards host Alan Cumming (The Traitors) has taken to social media to comment on the incident and share his thoughts. Cumming addressed Davidson's outbursts on two occasions during the broadcast, noting at one point, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone." Later, Cumming addressed the topic again, adding: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

In an Instagram post that included images from the event, Cumming posted, "It's now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs. What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma triggering s‑‑‑show. He continued, "I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt hearing that word echoed round the world. I'm so sorry the [Tourette's] community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition."

Regarding what could be learned by the matter, Cumming noted that "the only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter, that rushing to judgement about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured." In the end, Cumming saw the night as one where the artists were overshadowed by poor decision-making on the part of those airing/streaming the ceremony, adding, "We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night's events."

NAACP Image Awards Audience Gives Jordan & Lindo a Standing Ovation: After NAACP Image Awards host Deon Cole's opening monologue referenced the incident ("Lord, if there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette's, I advise you to tell them they better read the room tonight"), Regina Hall gave Jordan and Lindo a special shout-out before presenting the first award of the night. Shifting attention to the duo, Hall asked the audience to "take a moment for the two kings who are in this audience," adding, "[I] just send you so much love for your class," as those in attendance gave Jordan and Lindo a standing ovation.

Taking to the stage to present an award with Sinners filmmaker Ryan Coogler later during the event, Lindo shared, "Before we start, I'd just like to officially say, we appreciate — I appreciate — we appreciate all the support and the love that we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us. It is an honor to be here amongst our people this evening. Among so many people who have shown us such incredible support. And it's a classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive."

Regina Hall shouts out Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the #NAACPImageAwards: "Take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and just send you so much love for your class." pic.twitter.com/T9ybUYGLqt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

2026 BRIT Awards Host Takes Aim at BAFTA Awards: Earlier in the day, across the pond, 2026 BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall took a moment during the ceremony to have some fun at the BAFTA Awards' expense. While offering those in attendance and those watching at home a rundown of what they could expect from the night, Whitehall addressed how improper language would be handled. "There may be some swearing, but don't worry, we've got the best in the business on the bleep button," Whitehall shared. "It's the guy who did the BAFTAs. Nothing gets past him."

