Barb Wire: Pamela Anderson & Sons Developing New TV Series Take

Pamela Anderson and her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, are developing a TV series adaptation of the 1996 film Barb Wire.

The series is produced in partnership with Universal, Dark Horse Entertainment, and original creators.

Barb Wire originated from 1990s Dark Horse Comics and marks its 30th anniversary with a new omnibus in 2026.

Pamela Anderson will not reprise her original role, and the series will have a different feel from the 1996 film.

As she continues her career's second act, Pamela Anderson and her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, are developing a TV series adaptation of Barb Wire through their newly launched production company, And Her Sons. The series will be co-produced by UPC and Mike Richardson & Keith Goldberg at Dark Horse Entertainment. A series take based on Barb Wire, the 1996 Gramercy Pictures movie starring Anderson, is surprising – but now that she has full control of her career, why not?

"Barb has become an iconic, celebrated character, and we are thrilled to partner with Universal and Dark Horse to give her a second chance on-screen," Thomas Lee wrote in a Friday Instagram post. "'Barb Wire' was my mother's first lead role in a major feature and the perfect project to launch my family's And-Her-Sons production company. We are committed to Barb's legacy and ensuring she gets the moment she deserves. DON'T CALL ME BABE!"

Barb Wire, based on the 1990s Dark Horse comic created by Chris Warner, follows nail-hard, tough Barbara Kopetski, aka Barb Wire, the baddest bounty hunter on the mean streets of Steel Harbor. Armed with her arsenal, motorcycle and an attitude that just won't quit, Barb is willing to right any wrong in Steel Harbor – if the price is right.

Barb Wire first appeared in Comics' Greatest World: Steel Harbor in 1993 in Dark Horse Comics' attempt to create their own superhero comics universe. The character got nine issues of her own comic series from 1994-1995, a four-episode miniseries a year later, and an eight-issue reboot in 2015. A new omnibus book collecting every mainline Barb Wire comic and a bounty of bonus material, The Barb Wire Compendium is coming in February 2026 in the character's 30th Anniversary.

Deadline reported that Anderson will not be reprising the role for the new TV series and hasn't announced whether she will appear in it. Apparently, the TV series would have "a different feel" than the 1996 movie.

