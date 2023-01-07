Batman '66: Why Burt Ward Should Close Animated Trilogy As Nightwing Actor Burt Ward deserves to close the Batman '66 animated trilogy himself by being given a chance to pass the Robin torch as Nightwing.

Fans of the original 1966 Batman live-action TV series that starred Adam West and Burt Ward were able to experience new adventures in two animated feature follow-ups in 2016's Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders and 2017's Batman vs. Two-Face. The latter was West's final performance, with the veteran actor passing before its release. What I propose is a final bow from West's co-star in Ward becoming Dick Grayson's post-Robin persona of Nightwing to wrap the animated trilogy.

So here's my proposed twist on the story: have Ward play an older version of the character in a mentor role similar to what Bruce Wayne did for Terry McGinnis in the animated Batman Beyond. For one, it would be an opportunity for the 78-year-old actor to offer a proper send-off to the role that he's been associated with for nearly 60 years. Second, it would be his best chance to flex his chops in a way to reinvent himself as an actor in a proper "Act III" that blends his own life in the role reminiscing about friends and colleagues within the Bat-family that are no longer with us.

Historically in the comics and depicted on TV, Bruce and Dick had a falling out that led the latter to embrace his superhero destiny as Nightwing. The Batman '66 variation could have Robin chosen to become Nightwing (or maybe keep the Robin name) to further his surrogate father's legacy after Bruce dies and Gotham City continues to need saving. I mean, having the character in front of a bust or statue of Batman or Bruce lost & in despair because he's in a position he feels only his mentor could handle, begging for guidance that won't come, would make for some powerful drama.

At the same time, the final film of this trilogy can also be a major step toward Julie Newmar's Catwoman, which the Batman mythos always teased where the criminal-turned-anti-hero's stance is. Having Selina Kyle around as a continued influence in Grayson's life after what Batman and Robin have done for her over the years can also help properly conclude her story in the process. With what the two contributed to the Batman franchise over the years, Ward and Newmar are deserving of the opportunity to give their characters the proper farewell that they deserve.