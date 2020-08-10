Batwoman, Black Lightning Stars Urge Global Cosplayers to #DCSuitUp

When it comes to convention coverage season, we've gotten used to there being a bit of a "downtime" between San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and New York Comic Con (NYCC)- and usually a much-needed one. This year, not so much? Social distancing and statewide COVID-19 health and safety regulations forced SDCC to be done from home this year. As a result, there were some "side cons" taking place before or during SDCC's Comic-Con@Home (like Skybound Xpo and Adult Swim Con)- but the biggest change comes in less than two weeks with DC FanDome. DC FanDome is WarnerMedia's virtual global event where fans can learn about what's ahead for television, film, and video games. Attendees will be able to hear from the casts and creators from a number of series (including those yet to be announced), including Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more.

To get fans psyched for the event, WarnerMedia has asked Batwoman star Javicia Leslie to gather her Batwoman-cosplaying friends from around the world to develop a global defense for Gotham City (even Batwoman could use some help every now and then) while Cress Williams is giving his global pals a chance to show off some of their own power in the clips below:

So decided to look below the DC FanDome videos, huh? Good call, because if you haven't done it already you can check out the following promo (and two preview images) for this week's season finale of DC Universe and The CW's Stargirl:

Stargirl season 1, episode 13 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two": PRJOECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of heroes will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.