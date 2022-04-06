Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow & More vs [SPOILER] in Arrowverse Event

Welcome to the world of comics, television fans! Today brought the first issue of DC Comics' three-month, six-issue Earth-Prime limited series that does the unthinkable by making stories that matter in canon with The CW's Arrowverse. To make sure that happens, each issue is approved by the respective shows' producers, and written or co-written by creative talent from the shows (with bonus material by cast members of the shows & more). And today brought Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"), from series writers Natalie Abrams & Kelley Larson, along with series star Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing) and artist Clayton Henry. Now we all know that the first five issues are leading to a huge team-up against the series' big bad, but television viewers are used to having the tension and drama stretched out for a large chunk of the season before big reveals happen. But in comics, spoilers hit social media even before issues hit the stands. As was the case today, when the series' big bad was revealed to the point where DC Comics eventually confirmed the news. Now if you don't want things spoiled here then turn back around now. Otherwise, check out our revised rundown of the six issues that includes the cover art reveal as well as a revised overview for the concluding chapter.

Things kick off on April 5th with Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") and then pick back up on April 19th with Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois") before heading into May with Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") on May 3rd and Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl") on May 17th. From there, we head into June with Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash") on June 7th before Earth-Prime #6 on June 21st brings our heroes together for an epic crossover conclusion. Each issue offers cover art by Kim Jacinto as well as photo variant covers based on each respective show. Now here's a look at the official rundown/overview for the first five issues- yup, that's five issues since we now have the official cover artwork and overview for the penultimate issue. But that's not all! We also have the Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman") photo cover of Javicia Leslie as well as preview pages from the upcoming adventure… and an overview for Earth-Prime #6!

Earth-Prime #1 (The CW's "Batwoman"): Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman, makes her costumed comic book debut in a story co-written by series writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, plus series cast member Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), with art by Clayton Henry. Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 (The CW's "Superman & Lois"): Superman & Lois series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong join DC fan-favorite artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund in a story spotlighting Clark Kent and Lois Lane's first anniversary. Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you're a superhero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons' world are finally revealed!

Earth-Prime #3 (The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"): Written by Lauren Fields & Daniel Park with art by Paul Pelletier & Andrew Hennessy, this chapter finds Ray Palmer assembling the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems? Hold on to your Beebos, everyone!

Earth-Prime #4 (The CW's "DC's Stargirl"): Written by James Robinson & Paula Sevenbergen with art by Jerry Ordway, this chapter finds the Dugan-Whitmore family vacation in full swing, but something sinister lurks in the woods, stalking Pat Dugan. Can Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. face down the threat from Pat's past and preserve their summer trip, or will it come to a tragic end?

Earth-Prime #5 (The CW's "The Flash"): Written by Ess Carson & Emily Palizzi with art by David Lafuente, this issue finds Impulse and XS bursting onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it's too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart's classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?

Earth-Prime #6 ("Hero's Twilight"): Written by Jeff Hersch & Thomas Pound with art by Will Robson: Across time and universes, Magog has been amassing forces to finally free humanity from their dependency on so-called "heroes." In his eyes, all they do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no problems and bringing no peace to the world. Magog and his allies plan to change everything and help society bring the superhero community to its knees, helping society reach its true potential, once and for all.