Batwoman S03 Finale: Alice's "Low Point"; Ryan's "Worst-Case Scenario"

Heading into this week's Season 3 finale of The CW's Batwoman, "We Having Fun Yet?" finds Nick Creegan's Marquis aka Joker holding all the cards. In control of the Batcave, he's given Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder and Team Batwoman a deadline to shut down operations for good before the world knows who Gotham's current caped crusader really is. And then there's Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who's trying to hold onto what's left of her mind long enough for a zap from the Joker's buzzer to hopefully make things right. But there's one major problem. The Joker's buzzer has only one zap left… and Ryan promised Jada (Robin Givens) she would use it to try to cure Marquis. So if you think things are about to get really desperate for Alice, series showrunner Caroline Dries says you're on the right track.

"We saw her wish that it could just be a 'light switch' that she turns on and off, and she wants that buzzer more than anything," Dries explained during a conversation with TVLine. "I really needed to see Alice at her low point [in the finale] to make her worthy of deserving Joker's Joy Buzzer as much as Marquis is deserving of [it], to make this a challenge for our audience to wonder who they're supposed to root for. You see her [Alice] at a definite low point in the beginning of the episode." As for the threat that Marquis poses to Ryan, the showrunner teases that it's one that represents a "worst-case scenario" for Team Batwoman. "What we do when we write these penultimate episodes is say, 'What's the scariest thing we can do to our hero to make them the most vulnerable?' And Marquis in Batwoman's territory is the worst-case scenario for her. As we'll see in the finale, he uses the resources at his fingertips to really mess with her and mess with the city in a horrifying way, Dries explained. Now here's a look at the preview images, official overview, and promo for the Batwoman Season 3 finale, "We Having Fun Yet?":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 13 "We Having Fun Yet?": SEASON FINALE – In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected…and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skill set they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving? Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.