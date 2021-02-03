Batwoman Season 2 E04 Preview: Ryan Learns From Her Painful Past

So let's see where things stand by the time the dust settled on the most recent episode of The CW's Batwoman. Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is still learning the ropes to be Gotham's newest defender- and still trying to earn Luke's (Camrus Johnson) approval. Meanwhile, the growing war between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) has dragged Sophie (Meagan Tandy) into it, but maybe that wasn't such a bad thing now that she knows there's a chance Kate's still alive- and now, so does Jacob (Dougray Scott). Mary (Nicole Kang) came face-to-face with skilled hitman Victor Szasz (Alex Morf), who may have given Ryan some unexpected self-perspective. And then there's that matter of "Jack Napier"… but we already discussed that one.

So with that in mind? Let's take a week off! Okay, it wasn't exactly The CW's choice as much as it was a smart move to not go up against the NFL's Super Bowl. But even though the next episode won't see the light of day until February 14, that doesn't mean we don't have a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes"- where a heartbreaking encounter leads to a recommitment to Batwoman for Ryan, as clues to Kate possibly being alive maker for some strange bedfellows.

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 4 "Fair Skin, Blue Eyes": NOT EASILY FORGOTTEN – As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) attempts to fight the proliferation of Snake Bite through Gotham, a random encounter forces her to revisit her painful past. Empowered by her new role, Ryan Wilder is determined to ensure others like her don't go unnoticed. Meanwhile, those closest to Kate are given a good reason to believe she is still alive, forcing unexpected alliances and betrayals. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.