Bautista on Mask-Shunning Republican: "Whiney Little Drama Queen"
Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista added a new nemesis to his rogues' gallery this week, shooting on Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn for his anti-mask statements. Bautista responded to a video posted of Cawthorn likening his refusal to wear a mask to standing up to tyranny.
Bautista responded:
But Cawthorn wasn't the only target of The Animal's ire this week. Bautista also took aim at one of his favorite punching bags, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, calling out Cruz's "fear mongering bullshit."
Additionally, the Army of the Dead star mocked Cruz for name-searching himself to post jingoistic rhetoric.
And taking on a third challenger in the twitter gauntlet, Bautista also had something to say about Rudy Giuliani's claims that God himself will punish Democrats if they attempt to hold him responsible for the treason he did on behalf of former president Donald Trump.
Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Trump and all of his allies, and despite the former president getting pinned clean by Joe Biden in the middle of the ring in the main event of 2020's Election PPV, Bautista continues to battle the former president's allies on social media. Bleeding Cool remains your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets, the number one source unfortunately being Dave Bautista's Twitter itself (for now, at least). Bleeding Cool will continue to closely monitor Dave Bautista's Twitter feed for potential clickbait articles and keep you updated.