Bautista on Mask-Shunning Republican: "Whiney Little Drama Queen"

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista added a new nemesis to his rogues' gallery this week, shooting on Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn for his anti-mask statements. Bautista responded to a video posted of Cawthorn likening his refusal to wear a mask to standing up to tyranny.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn on mask mandate: "If I am to cowardly bend the knee here, like those on the left wish, then what is to stop you all from taking your tyranny to the rest of this country that I love." pic.twitter.com/INKQTA0xt2 — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Bautista responded:

Oh for fucks sake with this whiney little drama queen!! 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tZXfwdl17N — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But Cawthorn wasn't the only target of The Animal's ire this week. Bautista also took aim at one of his favorite punching bags, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, calling out Cruz's "fear mongering bullshit."

"Radical Dems!""Mandates,Mandates,Mandates!" "Corrupt Corporate Media'"…. Maybe try to address some actual issues and be a part of a solution rather than your propaganda 101 Label and Divide fear mongering bullshit. You're transparent AF Rafeal. https://t.co/yVUj4wuOxn — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Additionally, the Army of the Dead star mocked Cruz for name-searching himself to post jingoistic rhetoric.

His self awareness is limited to his own name searches. Desperate AF! Insecure little traitor. 🤮 https://t.co/lolGhMScsM pic.twitter.com/uwbEJFSNN0 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And taking on a third challenger in the twitter gauntlet, Bautista also had something to say about Rudy Giuliani's claims that God himself will punish Democrats if they attempt to hold him responsible for the treason he did on behalf of former president Donald Trump.

He's telling us God will punish us if he goes to jail? 🤨 Am I getting that right? I think all that dye has seeped through to his brain. He's gone! Like seriously checked out! #Quackadoo https://t.co/0SstMTRPx6 pic.twitter.com/s08bKlr9K8 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 31, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Dave Bautista has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Trump and all of his allies, and despite the former president getting pinned clean by Joe Biden in the middle of the ring in the main event of 2020's Election PPV, Bautista continues to battle the former president's allies on social media. Bleeding Cool remains your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets, the number one source unfortunately being Dave Bautista's Twitter itself (for now, at least). Bleeding Cool will continue to closely monitor Dave Bautista's Twitter feed for potential clickbait articles and keep you updated.