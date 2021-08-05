BCTV Daily Dispatch 08052021: The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Soldiers On

Starry nights, city lights. Coming down over me. Skyscrapers, stargazers in my head Are we, we are, are we, we are. The waiting unknown. This dirty town was burning down in my dreams. Lost and found, city-bound in my dreams. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the waiting. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Green Day (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Your Thursday newbies include Ronda Rousey WWE fan-blaming, DC's Legends of Tomorrow having two things The Suicide Squad doesn't, American Horror Story: Double Feature washes something ashore, Billie Lourd leads the next American Horror Stories, Westworld resumes production, Dave Bautista goes off again, What We Do in the Shadows has a mirror problem & a new poster, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles works on his "Eye of the Tiger" (and some thoughts from SPN co-star Misha Collins burning up the charts late). From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Thursday, August 5, 2021:

10. Ronda Rousey Blames Wrestling Fans for WWE Firing Bray Wyatt

9. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Have 2 Things That The Suicide Squad Doesn't

8. American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Washes Something Ashore

7. American Horror Stories: Billie Lourd Leads Episode 5 "Ba'al" Cast

6. Westworld Resumes Production; Season 4 First Encounter Teased

5. Dave Bautista to Tommy Tuberville: "You're Just a @#$%ing Moron"

4. What We Do in the Shadows S03: Nandor's Mirror Problem; New Key Art

3. Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News

2. The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Gets His Eye of the Tiger Focused

1. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Ruby Soho might be AEW-bound, The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop star Mason Alexander Park discusses non-binary representation, the Supergirl cast crushes feels, Domino's just can't cut it when it comes to AEW, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day wants to be paid to be a walking billboard:

Report: Destination Now Known for Ruby Soho… and Of Course It's AEW

The Sandman & Cowboy Bebop Star Discusses Non-Binary Representation

Supergirl Cast's Series Wrap Posts Shove Kryptonite into Fans' Hearts

Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

