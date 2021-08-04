Report: Destination Now Known for Ruby Soho… and Of Course It's AEW

Former WWE star Ruby Riott, now going by the name Ruby Soho, is headed to AEW, according to the latest dirt sheet rumors. Fightful Select reports that Soho is set to join the company, though they have no news on what the creative plans for Soho will be once she arrives.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and it's just like that old song says: "I'm a hyena fighting for the lion's share… Sometimes the lion's share ain't there." Sorry comrades, that's the wrong song. It actually goes: "Destination unknown… Ruby Ruby Ruby Ruby Ruby Soho." But that son of a bitch Tim Armstrong got it wrong, comrades, because we do now know what Ruby Soho's destination is, if the report from Fightful can be believed. And that destination is where most fired WWE wrestlers end up: in AEW.

Soho was one of several wrestlers shockingly released in early June or supposed cost-cutting measures, and amongst the group, Soho was perhaps the most universally praised. But despite fans and wrestlers considering Soho one of the best in the business, she was never used to her full potential on WWE's main roster, where she was basically booked like an enhancement talent.

Shortly after her release, Soho took to social media to post a statement about the future:

Well… here it goes. I've never been good at this sort of stuff. Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically. But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I've been to accomplish what have. I never thought I'd make it to WWE. I've been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I've ever met, I've gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I've made lifelong friendships with. I've gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I'm so grateful for that feeling. With that, I am overwhelmed by the amount of calls/texts/tweets and support that I have received from former coworkers, friends, family and fans. Thank you so much for the kind words. You'll never know how much it helped. As for what's next….in the beginning 'Heidi Lovelace' was given to me, at the end 'Ruby Riott' was taken away. So I don't know what I'll be called or where I'll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you.

Now it looks like we all know where Ruby Soho will end up, comrades: in AEW. Until next time: socialism or death!