BCTV Daily Dispatch 19 July 2021: Carano Saga Ends; Stan's Mötley Dude

Kiss me, out of the bearded barley. Nightly, beside the green, green grass. Swing, swing, (swing, swing) swing the spinning step. You wear those shoes and I will wear that dress. Oh, kiss me, beneath the milky twilight. Lead me out on the moonlit floor. Lift your open hand. Strike up the band and make the fireflies dance. Silver moon's sparkling… so kiss… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Sixpence None The Richer (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our newbies for today include Don Cheadle talking 2022 for Armor Wars start, Sebastian Stan blurring the visual line between himself and Tommy Lee, Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter checks in from the revival's set, and Doctor Who star John Barrowman makes an odd friend choice & goes the "cancel culture" route- with the end of the saga of ex-The Mandalorian star Gina Carano topping the list. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, July 19, 2021:

10. Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle: Filming Starts Sometime Next Year & More

9. Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update

8. Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?

7. Pam & Tommy: The Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring

6. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update

5. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update

4. Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter & Scott Reynolds Share Debra Morgan Set Fun

3. Doctor Who: Captain Jack & The Master Team Up? Blame Cancel Culture!

2. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?

1. Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Loki review gets reactions, CSI: Vegas marks its return, American Horror Stories reminds us why we live in the "AHS" universe, Jameela Jamil confirms She-Hulk casting, and The Walking Dead heads for an epic end:

Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing

CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October

American Horror Stories Season 1 E01/E02 A Beautifully Brutal Reminder

She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Confirms Casting, Shares Fight Training Video

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy Leads to Epic TWD End

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.