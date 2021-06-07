BCTV Daily Dispatch 7 June 2021: Fear TWD Fix, The Boys Abides & More

The time around, The Boys maintains its strength while The Sandman still holds two spots. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's pants drag Dave Bautista back to the list, Doctor Who rumors debunked (maybe), Fear TWD fixes a major Fear TWD spoiler faux pas, and more.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we have the return of "Random TV History Stuff," just in time for our favorite "Butcher's" birthday. Finally, we throw out some more "Random Thoughts"- this time, a look at a little "Metaverse" madness.

What can we say about birthday boy Karl Urban (June 7, 1972) that the actor can't easily say for himself in our favorite role of his- one in a damn impressive line-up of films. Here's a look at the best, worst, and everything in-between from Billy Butcher from the first two seasons of The Boys (with another video following of some of Butcher's best foul-mouthed lines in case there are regional issues with the first one):

So ReedPOP unveiled its "Metaverse Membership" program and we can definitely respect where ReedPOP is coming from since the pandemic was pretty rough on business and conventions aren't cheap. That said, even from just a public relations standpoint there's no way this doesn't come across as awkwardly-timed money grab that's going to create a further divide between "haves" and "have nots." We're continuing to slide into this mindset that one's level of "geekdom" is defined by their bank account- and that's a dangerous direction to be going in.

