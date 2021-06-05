FYI Fear the Walking Dead: The Teaser Posted Spoils "USS Pennsylvania"

With the penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 set to hit AMC screens Sunday night, Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes are heading to a face-off with Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and the "The End is the Beginning" of apocalyptic proportions- with the fate of the world (and the TWD universe) at stake. So with that in mind and in the interest of this season's "NO SPOILERS!" policy, we kindly suggest that AMC take down the teaser that's currently on social media because it not only spoils "USS Pennsylvania" but also screws things up a bi for the finale. We're not sharing or linking to it here, but it was still out there at this writing.

Now here's a look at the opening minutes to this Sunday's penultimate Season 6 episode "USS Pennsylvania":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'USS Pennsylvania' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 615 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfCgTV7CIBQ)

Now here's a look at the previously-released official preview images:

In the following teaser, Domingo explains the importance of the communities coming together to be the "superheroes" they need to be and for Strand to prove he's the leader he believes he can be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Together As a Team | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 615 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1_cTPejQJM)

With everything on the line and the end nearing (whatever that may bring), Morgan looks have a heart-to-heart with Grace (Karen David) but she's not having it, and then the sobering reality of their situation settles in that Morgan isn't seeing himself making it back from this fight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'We Might Not Make it Off' Sneak Peek Ep. 615 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3qRxs3WQGo)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.