Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Official for WWE Extreme Rules

WWE booked the first match for Extreme Rules on Smackdown this week. Becky Lynch will defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch. Hopefully, this rematch will last longer than 2 seconds, which is how long their squash at SummerSlam took. Belair is looking to regain credibility after that booking disaster, while Lynch continues to half-heartedly attempt to turn heel to the adoring cheers of the crowd.

A press release from WWE.com reads:

At WWE Extreme Rules, The Man will come around when Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with former titleholder Bianca Belair in a highly-anticipated SummerSlam rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since emerging victorious in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, Belair has been on an absolute tear, not only headlining WrestleMania against Sasha Banks, but also emerging victorious over The Boss to lay claim to the SmackDown Women's Title in a historic showdown. That all came to an end when The Man came back around. After Lynch's surprise return at SummerSlam to utilize what some would characterize as "underhanded" tactics to overcome Belair and once again lay claim to the SmackDown Women's Title, Lynch returned to SmackDown where she refused The EST's challenge for a rematch on two separate occasions. At a result, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed The Man that she in fact will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against former titleholder Belair in a SummerSlam rematch at WWE Extreme Rules! Don't miss the hard-hitting SmackDown Women's Title Rematch on the one night of the year when WWE goes extreme, streaming live Sept. 26 at 8E/5P on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Before getting to the (possibly) good stuff, WWE fans need to suffer through the company's weekly television. On Smackdown next week, Brock Lesnar is set to be in Madison Square Garden for a confrontation with Roman Reigns.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brock Lesnar returns on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3kV-2WVStk)

But before that, on Raw on Monday, Akira Tozawa gets an in-ring match against 24/7 Champion Reggie that's sure to tear the roof off the bwahahaha just kidding. Plus, Rhea Ripley and Nicki ASH will face Natalya and Tamina. So there should be plenty of time for napping on Monday night.

And on NXT on Tuesday, the Bruce Pritchard era of NXT begins!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A new NXT arrives on September 14 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qql-lGM2rPQ)

That show will also feature Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and MSK defending against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. That is assuming Vince doesn't fire them all before the show starts on Tuesday.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place Sept. 26 at 8E/5P on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere. The only match booked so far is Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for Lynch's Smackdown Women's Championship.