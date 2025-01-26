Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential Season 1 Ep. 11 Images, Promo; Ep. 12 Overview Released

Check out what's ahead with ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S01E11: "The Sauna at the End of the Stairs" and S01E12: "Partners."

Heading into the season's final run of episodes, fans of ABC's hit Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential find themselves in a pretty comfortable position. With the network series pulling in some serious viewing numbers, High Potential was renewed last week for a second season. That means that fans won't have to sweat out the post-season worrying if the show will be coming back or not. Now, they get to relax and focus on what's still ahead this season. In our updated preview, we have an official overview, image gallery, and promo for S01E11: "The Sauna at the End of the Stairs" (Judy Reyes' Soto is staring down a "Whodunit?" mystery), and the official overview for S01E12: "Partners" (with the FBI joining an investigation) – all waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 1 Episode 11 & 12 Previews

High Potential Season 1 Episode 11: "The Sauna at the End of the Stairs" – Soto (Judy Reyes) reopens an old murder case in the famous Donovan family, determined to uncover the true killer in classic "whodunit" style.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 12: "Partners" – The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo (Taran Killam) becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!