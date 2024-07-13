Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, preview, season 3, trailer

Mayor of Kingstown S03E07 "Marya Was Here" Preview: Mike's Risky Plan

Mike puts a risky plan into play and more in this week's episode of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Episode 7: "Marya Was Here."

While we're keeping our fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed for good luck when it comes to Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and series star Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown getting a fourth season, we have to give the creative behind the third season a ton of credit. Why? With four episodes still to go, we don't know just how much of Kingstown will be left for a fourth season. With a whole lot of itchy trigger fingers getting a whole lot itchier, Mike (Renner) has a plan that could shift the tides – but if the plan blows up? Well, let's just say that the plan won't be the only thing blowing up – and with that in mind, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for S03E07: "Marya Was Here":

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 7 "Marya Was Here": An incident on the bridge raises questions across Kingstown. Mike (Jeremy Renner) sets a risky plan in motion. With Guy Ferland directing and a teleplay by Molly Forman & Wendy Riss, here's a look at the image gallery for this weekend's chapter:

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions. Joining Renner for the third season are series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach (upped to series regular).

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the third season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan return in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

