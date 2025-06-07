Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, recaps, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Becky Lynch Wins Women's IC Title at WWE Money in the Bank

The Chadster celebrates Becky Lynch's HISTORIC Women's IC title win while Tony Khan seethes with jealousy over WWE's superior championship structure! 🏆😤

Article Summary Becky Lynch wins the WWE Women's IC Title, proving why WWE is leagues beyond Tony Khan's embarrassing AEW!

Lynch outsmarts Lyra Valkyria in a masterful, history-making match AEW could never book or understand!

AEW lacks real championships—WWE shows what true wrestling lineage looks like with multiple IC matches!

Tony Khan blamed for weak seltzer, marriage woes, and ruining The Chadster’s epic Becky Lynch celebration!

Fellow wrestling fans, The Chadster is absolutely beside himself with joy tonight! 😭🙌 Becky Lynch just delivered the greatest women's intercontinental championship match of ALL TIME at WWE Money in the Bank, defeating Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion! 🎉✨ This is exactly why WWE is light-years ahead of that joke promotion AEW – they actually have intercontinental championships that matter!

The match itself was pure poetry in motion! 💫 Becky Lynch showed why she's the absolute best in the business, using her veteran cunning and ring psychology to outmaneuver the younger Lyra Valkyria. The way Lynch grabbed those tights for the victory roll pin was GENIUS heel work – something Tony Khan wishes he could book but simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😤🎭 And that post-match stipulation where Valkyria had to raise Becky's hand? 👨‍🍳💋 The storytelling, the emotion, the character development – it's everything that makes WWE superior to Tony Khan's amateur hour circus!

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan doesn't even HAVE intercontinental championships in his company! 😡🚫 How can AEW fans even pretend their promotion is legitimate when they're missing such fundamental championship lineage? WWE proved tonight why they're the gold standard with not just one, but TWO intercontinental title matches! Dominik Mysterio also retained his men's intercontinental championship against Octagon Jr., showing AEW exactly how to incorporate international talent the RIGHT way – with respect for tradition and proper booking! 🌎🏅

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan pretends his company can compete without even having the basic championship structure that wrestling fans deserve! 😤🏆

Now, The Chadster must confess something to the loyal readers – in celebration of Becky Lynch's historic victory and WWE's new adult beverage partnership, The Chadster decided to switch things up from the traitorous White Claw and tried some Seagram's Escape Spiked beverages to celebrate WWE's amazing partnership! 🍻🎊 Unfortunately, these bad boys pack twice the alcoholic punch of those traitorous White Claws The Chadster used to drink, and it's been absolutely wreaking havoc on The Chadster's tolerance all night! This is no doubt Tony Khan's fault somehow – he probably paid off White Claw all these years to make such weak seltzer just to mess with The Chadster's system! 😵‍💫🍺

Things got a bit messy when The Chadster got so excited during the opening MITB match that some of the Seagram's came back up and landed on Keighleyanne – she was already cheesed off as heck about that! 🤮😠 But then, when Becky Lynch hit that final victory roll, The Chadster jumped up in celebration and immediately fainted from all the excitement and alcohol, crashing straight through the coffee table and shattering it to pieces! 💥🪑 The Chadster ended up a bloody mess on the living room floor, but it was totally worth it for Becky's victory!

Of course, Keighleyanne started yelling at The Chadster about "taking responsibility" and "being more careful," completely unable to see that this was clearly not The Chadster's fault! 😤👫 If Tony Khan hadn't been secretly sabotaging The Chadster all these years with weak White Claw, The Chadster's tolerance would be way better! She just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary while The Chadster bled on the carpet – it's like she doesn't even care that Tony Khan is now interfering with The Chadster's choice of alcoholic beverages! 📱💔

Check back later for more coverage of WWE Money in the Bank, and Tony Khan – stop interfering in The Chadster's marriage and beverage choices! 😡🛑 The Chadster is onto your schemes, and no amount of your obsessive booking will change the fact that WWE delivered the greatest women's intercontinental championship match in history tonight! 🎯🏆

