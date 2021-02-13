Big E Criticizes WWE Booking in Feud with Apollo Crews

Posted on | by El Presidente | Comments

Greetings, comrades! It is I, you El Presidente, reporting to you live from Washington DC, where I am currently taking part in the Trump Impeachment Saturday brunch, a time when people from both sides of the political aisle come together to drink mimosas and eat French toast, or, as my Republican amigos call it, freedom toast. Hey! Lindsay Graham! Go easy on that syrup, comrade, or we will be calling it diabetes toast from now on! Haw haw haw haw! That Lindsay Graham is always cracking me up, comrades. One minute, he is getting white girl wasted at an Impeachment brunch, the next he is supporting insurrection against the United States of America. Lindsay, you card! But that is not what I'm here to talk about today, comrades. I have much sadder news to report: WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is sick and tired of WWE's glacial booking that causes him to face the same opponent over and over again for months at a time.

Big E complains of WWE's boring and repetitive booking in a backstage shoot interview, comrades!
Big E complains of WWE's boring and repetitive booking in a backstage shoot interview, comrades!

Big E revealed his thoughts on the matter in an online-exclusive interview backstage at WWE Smackdown posted on WWE's YouTube channel.

"We've honestly already spent too much time talking about Apollo," Big E answers when asked about his feud with Crews apparently getting extended despite Big E already defeating him multiple times. "I spent too much time focusing on Apollo. This is my run. Confetti rained down from on high on Christmas Day for me, and I'm stuck in this Apollo abyss just like this. This is business, man."

"I was signed by this company in 2009," said Big E, perhaps regretting his life choices. "I'm tired of wasting my time with Apollo Crews."

The viewers are tired of it too, Big E. Haw haw haw haw! But seriously, back when I was running a socialist dictatorship, I would also get tired of my political rivals constantly challenging me. So I had them executed, comrades! Then they never bothered me again! Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpH-vK8LwGw

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!